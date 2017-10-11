IN ANSON, Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., a scam was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., mischief was reported on Perkins Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Highland Park.

5:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Farms Road.

5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bates Drive.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1 a.m., vandalism was reported on High Street.

1:30 p.m., theft was reported on Perkins Street.

7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 10:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:32 a.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., identity theft was reported on West Lake Mews.

11:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.

3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rice Rips Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., mischief was reported on West Front Street.

12:15 p.m., a bail violation was reported on North Avenue.

4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bloomfield Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

10:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.

10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parlin Street.

10:59 p.m., an assault was reported on Parlin Street.

Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

7:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., theft was reported on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

2:11 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported at Flagship Cinema on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:04 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

3:27 p.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

3:53 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Cool Street.

3:55 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Hillside Avenue.

4:48 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on King Court.

6:55 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

12:24 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Patterson Avenue.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.

7:02 p.m., theft was reported on Danielson Street.

7:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Augusta Road.

8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 2:27 p.m., Eric L. Bacon, 41, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday, Rose Horan, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:52 p.m., Lolalade Tokumboh Bello, 42, of Eddington, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with strangulation.

6 p.m., Stephanie Sue Ward, 44, of Concord Township, was arrested on charges of failing to report a crime and violating conditional release.

11:42 p.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., Sharon L. Park, 72, was summoned on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:13 p.m., Lance M. Blackstone, 44, of China, was summoned on a charge of driving with an expired registration.

