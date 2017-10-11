Dave Dombrowski fired manager John Farrell but did not offer a reason why. “I’m not going to share facts,” Dombrowski said at a press conference Wednesday at Fenway Park.

But the Boston Red Sox president must believe that Farrell cannot take this team of mostly young talent any further.

“John did a nice job for us,” Dombrowski said. “We won divisions. We won a world championship. He’s a good baseball man … I think it’s time for a change.”

After two straight division titles?

“You can weigh success in a lot of ways and that (two division titles) is very successful,” Dombrowski said. “The ultimate success is win the world championship … and I feel very strongly about that.

“That’s not the reason this change (firing Farrell) was made.”

Don’t believe it.

Do you think that, if the Red Sox finished this postseason with a champagne bath in late October, Farrell would have been fired?

But Boston exited early from the playoffs. Dombrowski took his share of the blame – “I didn’t supply the players that would give us enough runs” – but he also lost faith in Farrell’s ability to lead.

Dombrowski talked about “a lot of different factors” and watching the team “day in and day out.”

“We can always get better,” he said. “We will look to get better.

“A new manager coming in will provide an overall different dynamic.”

Go ahead and Google the definition of dynamic: “A force that stimulates change.”

Change was needed.

By why? How come a manager of a 2013 World Series champion is no longer qualified to manage the team?

Because these current Red Sox don’t resemble that 2013 team at all. Dustin Pedroia is the only leftover from the 2013 Opening Day roster.

Back then, there was veteran presence, leadership and respect. Coaches said their jobs were easy because the players “went about their business” the right way.

When then-coach Arnie Beyeler organized a pregame workout for a group of young outfielders, Jonny Gomes would grab a glove to join them – leading by example. David Ortiz was obviously a big presence, but so was Mike Napoli, Stephen Drew and Jon Lester.

Today’s clubhouse features mostly young players. Pedroia is still around, but you wonder about his influence, especially after the Manny Machado incident in April. Machado spiked Pedroia while sliding into second base. Matt Barnes later threw a pitch behind Machado’s head. As Barnes was ejected, Pedroia yelled to Machado, “That’s not me. That’s them,” and later criticized his own team for a “mishandled situation.”

Farrell said the incident did not cause a rift in the clubhouse. “This is a team that’s got one another’s back. And we handle it as a team.”

Still, you had to wonder.

The worst incidents, by far, were the David Price tantrums. In June, Price instigated two loud and angry exchanges with reporters.

Then in July, on the team plane, Price publicly mocked and cursed Dennis Eckersley, a Hall of Fame pitcher and popular Red Sox TV analyst.

That would never had happened in 2013. Maturity and respect has been replaced by thin-skinned and embarrassing actions.

This is not the example of “going about your business” that will build a championship environment. If there are not enough veterans to lead the way, then the manager must set the tone.

So, yes, a “different dynamic” is needed.

Give Farrell credit for guiding a division champion this year, despite such distractions (and the lack of a run-producing offense). And he does not get all the blame for a flawed team.

But, despite its young talent, there is the sense that Boston won’t keep up with the contenders. The young Astros has already surged past, and the young Yankees should be the AL East favorites next year.

Moves must be made, and the first one arrived Wednesday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.