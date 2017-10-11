Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel football beat writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Messalonskee head coach Brad Bishop to discuss the Eagles, the PTC B and the games they’re looking forward to this weekend.

Watch the video of the entire podcast above, or listen to it in audio form below.

Subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.