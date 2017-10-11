Staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Messalonskee head coach Brad Bishop to talk about the Eagles and the tight race for the top spot in the PTC B this season.
Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel football beat writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Messalonskee head coach Brad Bishop to discuss the Eagles, the PTC B and the games they’re looking forward to this weekend.
Watch the video of the entire podcast above, or listen to it in audio form below.