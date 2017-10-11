BRAD AUSMUS, 48

Recently fired after his fourth year as manager of the declining Detroit Tigers. Was hired in Detroit by Dombrowski. A New Englander (high school in Connecticut, college at Dartmouth), Ausmus was a serious candidate in Boston before, reportedly the first choice after Farrell.

ALEX CORA, 41

In his first year as bench coach for Houston. Cora, a former utility infielder (Boston, 2006-08) is popular with a reputation as a good communicator. The Astros job is his first coaching gig in the majors, although he has managed in winter ball and the World Baseball Classic.

RON GARDENHIRE, 59

Just finished his first season as bench coach for Arizona. Was the Twins manager for 13 years (2002-14). Gardenhire, who turns 60 in two weeks, missed time early in the season after surgery for prostate cancer. His relationship with Dombrowski dates back to when the Twins and Tigers battled for the American League Central title.

DEMARLO HALE, 56

Finished his fifth season as bench coach for Toronto. A former Red Sox minor leaguer (1983-86), Hale managed in the Sox system (1993-99) and later was a major league coach in Boston (2006-2011), the last two seasons as bench coach. He was a third base coach for Baltimore for a year before moving to Toronto.

MIKE REDMOND, 46

Finished his first year as the Rockies bench coach. Redmond managed the Marlins in 2013-14, and part of 2015. A 13-year major league catcher, Redmond came up through the Marlins system (Portland, 1995-96) when Dombrowski was the general manager.

JOE GIRARDI, 52

In his 10th year as the New York Yankees manager. So, this may be the biggest longshot, but it’s fun to think about Girardi coming over from the dark side. He took heat for his mismanaged Game 2 in the ALDS and there is speculation he’s on the hot seat. If he can handle the Bronx, he can handle Boston.

PLENTY OF OTHER NAMES have surfaced as candidates, including Sandy Alomar, 51 (Indians first base coach), Gary DiSarcina, 49 (current Red Sox bench coach), and Jason Varitek, 45 (special assistant to Dombrowski).

– Kevin Thomas

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.