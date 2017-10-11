The Governor’s Energy Office is asking Mainers for their input at a series of public meetings to help develop an Energy Planning Roadmap, meant to advance the state’s energy, economic development and environmental goals.

The roadmap builds on the 2015 state comprehensive energy plan and has the following objectives:

* Achieve energy and cost savings in the residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors;

* Reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions;

* Support the growth of a robust state and regional energy market and workforce.

The federally funded effort is being carried out in partnership with the environmental and energy business group called E2Tech.

“The state of Maine has the fifth highest energy expenditures per person in the United States, so getting Maine’s energy policy right is of critical importance,” said Angela Monroe, the deputy energy director.

Three meetings are being held, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 13: University of Maine, Presque Isle Campus Center.

Oct. 20: University of Southern Maine, Portland, Glickman Library, seventh floor.

Oct. 27: Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, Orono, 5710 Norman Smith Hall.

