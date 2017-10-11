WINSLOW — A three-vehicle crash resulted in a snapped electrical pole and delayed traffic on Augusta Road Wednesday morning, but no injuries, according to Winslow Police Lt. Josh Veilleux.

Two Volvo dump trucks loaded with asphalt belonging to the Davis Paving company were headed north on Augusta Road at 9:49 a.m., according to an email from Veilleux, when they came over a slight hill and found a Winslow trash truck in the same lane collecting garbage.

To avoid colliding with the trash truck and the workers, the first truck, driven by Verne Pressey, 52, of Farmington, veered into the southbound lane and oncoming traffic.

A 2012 Toyota pickup truck driven by Daniel Derocher, 56, of Vassalboro, veered to avoid a head-on collision with the dump truck, striking a Central Maine Power electrical pole and snapping it in two. The second dump truck, driven by Timothy Stevens, 57, of Chelsea, also took action, veering to the left to avoid the trash truck but striking the other dump truck in the process.

The Toyota and one of the dump trucks were towed away because of extensive damage, Veilleux said. Traffic was delayed for at least a half-hour while a wrecker disconnected the two dump trucks, which got stuck together when they collided. None of the drivers were injured.

CMP responded quickly with a new pole for the site.

The garbage truck was flashing its lights and was not at fault for the crash, Veilleux said, so no charges will be made.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

