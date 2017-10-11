Unity Barn Raisers held their annual Day of Service event on Sept. 30. The Day of Service is a celebration of community spirit and volunteerism. This year, more than 175 volunteers completed 17 service projects in and around Unity. Other towns include Freedom, Troy, and Thorndike, culminating in a community meal to thank the volunteers and sponsors of this event. The meal included local ingredients sourced by Unity Food Hub.

Projects included Thorndike park area restoration, trail work with Sebasticook Regional Land Trust, gardening at Triplet Park, digging carrots with Veggies For All, tidying of local cemeteries, fall cleanup with the Unity Historical Society and Freedom Historical Society, post-fair cleanup at MOFGA, projects at the Good Stewart Thrift Shop, projects at the Unity Firehouse, stacking wood at Avian Haven Bird Sanctuary, downtown trash pick-up, Troy Union Church restoration, and more. The volunteers were recruited from Unity College, Iron Wood LLC School, XTreme Gymnastics and Tumbling, Boy Scout Troop 233, Unity Area Rotary, and community members.

Unity College students mulch raspberries and weed the community garden at Triplet Park. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

This annual event is a fundraiser for UBR, ensuring their ability to serve Unity and the surrounding communities of Troy, Knox, Freedom, Thorndike, Montville and Burnham. More importantly, it provides an opportunity to complete important community enhancement projects that ensure local vitality and development while coming together as a community.

Generous sponsors of this event include Unity Foundation, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Center Point Publishing, Down East Credit Union, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, LifeShare USA, Envirem, East Coast CBDS, UniTel, Unity Forge, Simeon Institute, Sara Trunzo Music, Unity College, Varney Insurance Agency, Mammie’s County Kitchen, Larry Ward Farm, Unity Area Rotary, Spanky’s Pizza, Haw Ridge Organics, and Unity Food Hub.

Anyone interested in volunteering in the community can contact Mary Leaming at 948-9005 or [email protected].

Unity Barn Raisers works pro-actively to enhance small-town character and rural environment, while nurturing a thriving community-based economy. UBR believes that a community working together can shape its own future, and in so doing, significantly advance the quality of life of its people, both now and for generations to come.

