A Bath man who sued Bath Iron Works, alleging the company fired him for coaching high school basketball while he was on medical leave, has settled his case.

Brian Bennett filed the lawsuit in February, and he confirmed Wednesday that he and the company had reached a settlement. The Bangor Daily News reported that terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and BIW did not respond to a request for comment.

Bennett argued that he was illegally fired after he took medical leave for bipolar disorder treatment while continuing to coach basketball on recommendation of his psychiatrist. The company accused him of job abandonment after a private investigator learned he was coaching during leave.

Bennett says he cannot comment further on the settlement until it is signed.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.