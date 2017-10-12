AUGUSTA — Bethlehem Lodge, located in the Augusta Masonic Bodies building, will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, for tours of the building to share the history of Bethlehem Lodge in Augusta. Roger Madore, author of “Postcard History – Augusta,” will be in the Abnaki Room where he will discuss the history of Augusta, offering presentations and information.

The Augusta Masonic Center is located at 317 Water St. The building has been the Masonic Temple since 1894.

Those who have wondered what the inside of the building looks like, and have questions about what the Lodge or Masons do, in and for the community, are invited to visit.

For more information, contact Edward M. “Ted” Libby at 485-7867.

