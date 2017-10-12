Cumberland Police Department Sgt. Thomas Burgess heard an elderly citizen was running low on food and hadn’t eaten earlier this week. Burgess picked up some food from a local pantry, went to the man’s home and cooked up a little dinner – and in the process won kudos from thousands of people on social media.
The police department’s post about Burgess’ do-gooding has more than 4,600 likes on Facebook, and comments like this one from Shirley Lessard: “Our police officers do far more on their job than people realize. This is a sample from one kind & caring officer. Thank you.”
The department noted in a later comment that Burgess also did the dishes, started a load of laundry and took out the trash during his visit.