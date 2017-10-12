AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

2:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

2:20 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

3:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cony Circle and Memorial Bridge.

3:42 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Cony Road.

4:07 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Crossing Way.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton and Mount Vernon roads.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

5:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Brooks Street.

5:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Dalton Road.

5:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:39 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Capitol Street.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

Thursday at 2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

3:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed at an unidentified location.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 12:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cobbossee Road.

PITTSTON

Wednesday at 12:44 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Warren Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:52 a.m., James M. Childs, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

3:02 p.m., Heather Sue Downs, 31, of West Gardiner, was arrested on three charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop at Interstate 95 and Western Avenue.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.