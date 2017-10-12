AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

2:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

2:20 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

3:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cony Circle and Memorial Bridge.

3:42 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Cony Road.

4:07 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Crossing Way.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton and Mount Vernon roads.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

5:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Brooks Street.

5:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Dalton Road.

5:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:39 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Capitol Street.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

Thursday at 2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

3:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed at an unidentified location.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 12:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cobbossee Road.

PITTSTON

Wednesday at 12:44 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Warren Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:52 a.m., James M. Childs, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

3:02 p.m., Heather Sue Downs, 31, of West Gardiner, was arrested on three charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and one charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop at Interstate 95 and Western Avenue.

