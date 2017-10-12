BATH — Casey Bourque scored two goals to lead the Gardiner boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Morse in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Thursday.
Alic Shorey made eight saves for the Tigers (4-8-1) to earn the shutout.
Jake Barre had eight saves for the Shipbuilders (1-11-1).
WINTHROP 6, DIRIGO 0: Rowan Goebel-Bain and Jared McLaughlin each scored twice to lead the Ramblers to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Dixfield.
Bryce Cummings and Colby Emery added goals for Winthrop (6-7-1) in its regular-season finale, and Ben Boulay made six saves.
Wes Libby recorded 14 saves for winless Dirigo (0-13-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
OXFORD HILLS 5, CONY 0: Kiara Henry made 19 saves for the Rams, who fell to the Vikings in Augusta.
Cony falls to 0-12-1.
Julia Colby and Ceceila Dieterich each scored two goals for Oxford Hills (8-5-0).
BANGOR 2, SKOWHEGAN 0: Maggie Cowperthwaite and Libby Spekhardt scored to lead the Rams (9-3-1) to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.
Alexis LeBreton made eight saves for Bangor, while Amber Merry made 12 saves for the Indians (3-10).