Artist and gallery owner Keith Rendall will give a talk about the art marketing scene in Lincoln County at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, during a gathering for anyone interested in promoting the arts at the Maine Art Gallery at 15 Warren St., in Wiscasset. It also will provide an opportunity to learn about the revitalized Maine Art Gallery organization and its role in the business of art, according to a news release from the gallery.

The Maine Art Gallery was the vision of Mildred Burrage, a nationally acclaimed artist with roots in Maine. The organization’s mission is to advance and preserve the fine arts of painting, sculpture and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults. Membership once numbered in the hundreds, but in recent years that number decreased and the gallery was shuttered for two years.

In 2016, a small group of artists and art lovers decided that there was indeed a need for an organization that supports art in the manner that Mildred Burrage originally described. The home of the Maine Art Gallery is a space with abundant natural light for studio work and exhibits.

The new MAG members produced a full season of events in 2017 that included a Youth Art Exhibit, a Plein Air event, an exhibit of the work of Virginia S. Brun, and ‘Colors in Bloom,’ a cooperative exhibit with Wiscasset Garden Club in which members created floral arrangements to complement paintings and pastels by invited artists. In addition, several art classes were offered in the gallery’s studio space.

Anyone who believes in the importance of art is urged to attend the gathering and consider joining the effort to carry out the original mission of the Maine Art Gallery. In addition to the talk, there will be an opportunity to volunteer for committees. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m., followed by Rendall’s short talk.

More information about the Maine Art Gallery, a nonprofit organization, can be found on the gallery website www.maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on Facebook at Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset.

