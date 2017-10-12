ArtsFarmington!, previously Arts Institute of Western Maine, will present the accordion ensemble Maine Squeeze at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. They will perform a program “Celebrating OktoberFest” which will include a variety of foot-stomping polkas, waltzes, sing-a-longs and music not necessarily associated with the accordion. The audience also will be invited to participate in some simple dances.
The six-member group draws musicians from southern/coastal Maine, although its performance record is far-flung and varied, including Portland City Hall and the recent Common Ground Fair. For more information about the group visit their website mainesqueeze.com.
Although this OktoberFest celebration will be non-alcoholic, cider will be available in special, new mugs celebrating the recent roll-out of ArtsFarmington!
The cost is $12 and free for those 18 and younger and for students with ID. For more information, visit artsfarmington.org or call 778-9437. ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.