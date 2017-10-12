ArtsFarmington!, previously Arts Institute of Western Maine, will present the accordion ensemble Maine Squeeze at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. They will perform a program “Celebrating OktoberFest” which will include a variety of foot-stomping polkas, waltzes, sing-a-longs and music not necessarily associated with the accordion. The audience also will be invited to participate in some simple dances.

The six-member group draws musicians from southern/coastal Maine, although its performance record is far-flung and varied, including Portland City Hall and the recent Common Ground Fair. For more information about the group visit their website mainesqueeze.com.

The Maine Squeeze, an accordion ensemble, will present "Celebrating OktoberFest" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. The event is sponsored by ArtsFarmington, a UMF affiliate. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Although this OktoberFest celebration will be non-alcoholic, cider will be available in special, new mugs celebrating the recent roll-out of ArtsFarmington!

The cost is $12 and free for those 18 and younger and for students with ID. For more information, visit artsfarmington.org or call 778-9437. ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

