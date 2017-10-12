Moosehead Lake Chamber of Commerce annual dinner meeting is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Trailside Restaurant, 33 Leisure Life Road, Greenville.
Those who attend can learn about all the new changes in store for the Moosehead Lake Chamber of Commerce business partners. The chamber’s transition to Destination Moosehead Lake will be discussed, as well as the new website functionality and other updates and changes.
The agenda includes cocktail hour with cash bar from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the annual meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To register, email Angela Arno, Moosehead Lake Chamber of Commerce, at [email protected].