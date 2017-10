IN BENTON, Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Neck Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:32 p.m., harassment was reported on McNally Road.

11:08 p.m., theft was reported on Route 23.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., an incident involving hazardous materials was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

1:32 p.m., a scam was reported on Center Road.

4:14 p.m., a scam was reported on High Street.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.

5:30 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

Thursday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

7:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Kowlton Corner Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Park Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gloria Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., a scam was reported on McIntyre Road.

5:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottle Road.

12:25 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Messalonskee High School.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birchwood Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:19 p.m., a scam was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Adams Street.

12:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swain Hill Road.

4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

6 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leavitt Street.

6:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Parlin Street.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Thursday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.

1:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blah Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., theft was reported at J&S Oil on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

1:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

1:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Grove Street.

2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

3:02 p.m., theft was reported at Thompson Volkswagen on Main Street.

3:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Ridge Road.

3:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

4:49 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:27 p.m., theft was reported at Cappza’s Pizza on Main Street.

6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:49 a.m., theft was reported on Albion Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Stephen Verzoni, 63, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:31 p.m., Steven F. Shaw, 31, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, as well as two warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:59 p.m., Amanda L. Pelletier, 27, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief.

5:07 p.m., Molly L. Gillis, 30, of Anson, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, with a prior offense.

5:31 p.m., Ashley M. Beale, 29, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, with a prior offense.

9:37 p.m., Keri J. Cooley, 39, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

10:51 p.m., Bianca N. Toolin, 25, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.