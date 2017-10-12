Wolfe’s Neck Farm in Freeport has a new name.

Going forward, the nonprofit farm will be known as the Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment. The name change reflects a newly refined mission, according to a statement. “This change underscores (the) transformation into a leading center to address, research and provide insight on the critical intersection of agriculture/food and environment/climate.”

The statement notes that as much as 25 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, worldwide, come from agriculture. With its new emphasis, the center hopes to attract farmers and apprentices from around the United States, to “train the next generation of climate-smart farmers to not just reduce, but capture and offset greenhouse gas emissions where they are productive: in the soil.”

The field is known as regenerative agriculture, and the newly renamed center wants to lead the way.

Community programs for children and adults, including summer camp and Teen Ag, will remain an integral part of the organization, it says.

The 626-acre saltwater farm become a nonprofit in 1997. Its vision of organic agriculture, conservation, public access and land preservation of the land is the legacy of Lawrence and Eleanor Houston Smith, who operated a natural farm on the land from the 1940s.

