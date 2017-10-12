Portland police said a Woodfords Corner jewelry store was robbed by a man wielding a hammer.

Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement that the man entered the M.A. Storck Company late Wednesday afternoon wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses and a bandanna that covered his face.

The M.S. Storck Company, a jewelry and antiques store located at Woodfords Corner in Portland, was robbed Wednesday by a man wielding a hammer. Image from Google maps Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Once inside, the man used a hammer to shatter several glass display cases while two employees and one customer were in the store.

Martin said the man stole several pieces of jewelry before running onto Woodford Street and heading in the direction of Baxter Boulevard.

One employee suffered minor cuts after being struck by shards of glass. The employee did not require medical attention.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball cap, dark-colored bandanna and light pants. The witnesses said the man was carrying a backpack.

M.A. Storck buys and sells coins, stamps, jewelry and antiques. The business, which is located at 651 Forest Ave. in the historic Odd Fellows Hall building, has been in business for 67 years.

Martin said the robbery, which took place around 4:15 p.m., was recorded on surveillance video, but Portland police have not decided whether to release the video.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the suspect is asked to call Portland police at 874-8575.

