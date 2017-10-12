Michael Trautman will perform at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open a half hour before show time.
Trautman has been creating and performing since 1977. His solo theater pieces range from four-minute sketches to full evening clown-theater plays. Drawing from his broad repertoire, he creates an evening concert performance of mime, clown, magic, juggling, audience participation, storytelling and joy.
His one-man shows have been presented in theaters large and small, from The Kennedy Center to off-Broadway. Past stage productions include “The Stooge: A Troubled Clown for Troubled Times, “My Misspent Youth,” “The Dark Clown,” “Politiklaun” and “The Visual Comedy.”
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth. Tickets are available from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office, by calling 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.