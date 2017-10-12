Michael Trautman will perform at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open a half hour before show time.

Trautman has been creating and performing since 1977. His solo theater pieces range from four-minute sketches to full evening clown-theater plays. Drawing from his broad repertoire, he creates an evening concert performance of mime, clown, magic, juggling, audience participation, storytelling and joy.

Michael Trautman will perform Saturday, Oct. 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

His one-man shows have been presented in theaters large and small, from The Kennedy Center to off-Broadway. Past stage productions include “The Stooge: A Troubled Clown for Troubled Times, “My Misspent Youth,” “The Dark Clown,” “Politiklaun” and “The Visual Comedy.”

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth. Tickets are available from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office, by calling 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

