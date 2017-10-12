Health insurer UnitedHealthcare of New England is entering the Maine market in 2018.

The Rhode Island-based company, which provides health insurance coverage to about 1.5 million people across New England, said it will begin offering large and small group plans to employers in Maine.

UnitedHealthcare is not joining Maine’s Affordable Care Act marketplace for individual health insurance. All of the plans it is introducing to the state are for employer-based coverage.

Company spokesman Chris Raia said the insurer will participate in the upcoming open enrollment period for Maine employers selecting their health insurance plans for 2018.

“Beginning Oct. 15, Maine’s small and large business owners will have the opportunity to select from a complete suite of UnitedHealthcare affordable, consumer-focused health plans with access to UnitedHealthcare’s largest network of providers as well as innovative health and wellness programs,” Raia said.

