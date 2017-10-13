The bottom line for the weekend: More unseasonably warm air, a chance of a shower, but some sun and humidity as well.

On Friday, we find crisp autumn air in place

High pressure is in control of our weather today with bright sunshine and pleasantly cool temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast to the mid-60s inland. Winds will be light and with the brilliant October sunshine it will feel quite comfortable. Look for one of those quintessential October afternoons, a great chance to take some foliage pictures as well.

Saturday will be great for outdoor activities.

Saturday will be warmer than Friday. Highs reach the lower 70s and there will be some increase in humidity. I can’t rule out a shower after the noontime hour, mainly south. If you do get a shower then it would be light and not widespread. Foliage is peaking in many parts of New England so take advantage of it. Winds will be light, so not a lot of leaves will come down.

Sunday will be very muggy and warm.

Just like last weekend Sunday, will be warm and muggy. There will be more clouds than Saturday and also some windy conditions at times. This is the first weekend since last winter with the sun setting before 6 p.m. Sunrise also will be moving to after 7 a.m hour next week and remain will there until we set the clock back in November. A cold front passes Sunday night with a renewed push of chilly air for the start of next week.

Cooler Weather Arrives Monday

The cold front which moves through Sunday night passes offshore Monday and allows cooler and drier air to filter in for much of next week. Highs will reach near 60 which is in the seasonable range on Monday. You can also expect low levels of humidity at this time, that is more what we expect this time of year. There is a warming trend later next week with some additional 70 degree or better weather possible again next weekend.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.