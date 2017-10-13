AUBURN — A Park Avenue woman was tied up in her home at gunpoint Thursday afternoon by a pair of masked men who made off with her SUV and motorcycle.

Police said the armed men tied up the woman when she interrupted a burglary inside her home at bout 2:30 p.m.

The woman was able to free herself and call for help. She was not hurt.

Police said the Harley-Davidson motorcycle taken in the heist was found in Poland shortly after the robbery was reported. Hours later, the victim’s SUV, a brown Ford Explorer with the plate number 4142 ST, was still missing.

Police in Auburn and surrounding towns Thursday night were searching for the two men, whom they described as armed and dangerous.

Police said a second burglary was reported at another home on Park Avenue earlier in the day. Investigators believe there could be a link between the two.

The home where the attack took place sits back from Park Avenue, mostly shrouded by trees. Auburn police Deputy Chief Jason Moen said the woman, who owns a local business, had come home for lunch when she discovered the two men inside her house.

On Thursday afternoon, police had the end of the driveway cordoned off as detectives examined the home for evidence.

The house is a short distance from Summer Street. Police declined to identify the woman while the suspects remained at large.

Two hours after she was tied up and robbed, the woman remained at her home speaking with investigators.

While searching for the suspects, police were advising people against trying to apprehend the men on their own.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” Auburn police wrote in an alert. “If you see the vehicle, please call 911 and do not approach it.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.