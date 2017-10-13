LEWISTON – An Auburn man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a September shooting on Holland Street.

Zachery Paradis, 35, was found at 30 Northern Ave. and arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and with being a felon in possession of firearm.

Paradis was arrested after weeks of investigation by local and federal police. He is accused of shooting another man in the midsection the morning of Sept. 25 in the area of 164 Holland St.

When police and rescue crews arrived, they found the victim bleeding in the street. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and ultimately survived the shooting.

Lewiston police began an investigation with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Central Maine Violent Crime Task Force and Auburn police.

Paradis, who has a criminal history of drug possession and trafficking, was being held at the Androscoggin County Jail Friday on $100,000 bail.

