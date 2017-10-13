Twenty-five dogs and one cat arrived in Westbrook early Thursday morning after a long journey from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The animals were among more than 200 cats and dogs from the Puerto Rico shelter All Sato Rescue that were sent to partner shelters in New England as the island struggles to recover from the devastating Hurricane Maria.

Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick also took in more than two dozen dogs from All Sato Rescue, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

Jeana Roth, director of community engagement for the Animal Refuge League, said the animals were being evaluated by veterinarians on Thursday and some could be available for adoption as early as Sunday, while others will be ready for new homes during the next couple weeks.

