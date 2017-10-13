DIXVILLE, N.H. – An ongoing resort redevelopment project in the New Hampshire town of Dixville has been delayed because of changes in financing.

The Caledonian-Record reports The Balsams Grand Resort project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne says delays have been caused by updates on an appraisal. Northern Bank and Trust, the project’s chief lender, still has to submit a loan application to the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.

The BFA will review the appraisal before it is approved. The process could take up to two months.

Tranchemontagne says the project lost about a month due to appraisal changes. Tranchemontagne says he’s hopeful construction by late this fall.

The Balsams renovation project includes an expansion of the Wilderness Ski Area. Officials hope to open part of the project by the start of the 2018 ski season.

The Balsams closed in 2010. Maine ski resort developer Les Otten’s plan would renovate existing buildings and build a 400-room hotel, conference center, spa and retreat.

