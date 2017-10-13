FAIRFIELD — Elijah Allen scored three goals to lead the Mount View boys soccer team to a 5-2 victory over Lawrence in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Friday.

Sean Raven and Matt Overlock also scored for the Mustangs (13-1-0).

Sam Craig scored both goals for Lawrence (1-11-1).

Matt Tomlin had eight saves for Mount View. Nick Reeves had 19 for Lawrence.

ERSKINE 5, WATERVILLE 2: Alex Cleaves had two goals and two assists to spark the Eagles in Waterville.

Seth Reed, Michael Sprague and Travis Dow also scored for Erskine (9-4-1). David McGraw made four saves.

Conrad Ayers and Adam Livshits scored for Waterville (2-11-1). Ethan Nurick and Declan Green combined to make eight saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

MESSALONSKEE 0, MT. BLUE 0: Mackenzie Libby had 16 saves to lead the Cougars (3-7-3) while Hannah DelGiudice had six for the Eagles (8-1-4).

MADISON 10, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Ashley Emery had a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Rumford.

Jillian Holden added two goals for Madison (13-1-0) while Whitney Bess, Sydney LeBlanc, Emily Edgerly, Trista Giroux and Lauren Hay also scored. Hay and Katie Worthen combined to make five saves.

Lauren Sterling stopped 14 shots for the Falcons (1-13-0).

WINTHROP 5, DIRIGO 0: Five different players scored as the Ramblers earned an MVC win in their season finale.

Abby Shumway, Sierra Huff, Danielle McClure, Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone and Madison Moore each scored for Winthrop (6-8-0).

Dirigo finished 0-13-1.

OAK HILL 5, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Sydney Drew scored twice to lift the Raiders in Wales.

Julia Noel, Lydia Therrien and Rylea-Mae Swan also scored for Oak Hill (13-1-0). Anna Dodge and Grace Woodard combined to make eight saves.

Annabelle Collins and Allison Acritelli combined to stop eight shots for the Phoenix (7-5-2).

CARRABEC 8, TELSTAR 1: Katrina Mason scored four goals to power the Cobras in North Anson.

Olivia Fortier, Annika Carey, Mikayla Vicneire and Lindsey Lesperence also scored for Carrabec (6-4-3). Ashley Cates made four saves.

Calla Orino scored for Telstar (1-9-2) while Abby Harrington made 15 saves.

VINALHAVEN 6, VALLEY 1: Five players scored to lead the Vikings in Bingham.

Deja Doughty scored twice for Vinalhaven (6-5-2) while Hope Cluff, Hannah Newton, Deja Doughty, Marina Davis and Cheyenne Bickford also scored.

Jada Ward scored for Valley (0-12-0).

MONMOUTH 9, HALL-DALE 1: Audrey Fletcher scored four goals to lead the Mustangs in Monmouth.

Alicen Burnham added two goals and two assists for Monmouth (13-1-0) while Tia Day chipped in with a goal and two assists. Anna Lewis and Kayla Brooks also scored while Destiny Clough made 10 saves.

Catrina Kincaid scored for the Bulldogs (6-5-3) and Maggie Gross made eight saves.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.