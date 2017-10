AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

10:43 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Noyes Court.

12:09 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Noyes Court.

12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

1:30 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Noyes Court.

1:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Hospital Street.

2:29 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Water Street.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:59 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Memorial Circle.

4:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive and Xavier Place.

4:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

4:55 p.m., simple assault was reported on Pearl Street.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:02 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:08 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Jabee Lane.

11:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water and Bridge streets.

11:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Xavier Loop.

Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water and Bridge streets.

3:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

5:34 a.m., a 911 misdial was reported on Western Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 2:32 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Second Street.

9:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 1:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

RANDOLPH

Thursday at 6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:30 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:10 a.m., Vickylee McInnis, 40, of Somerville, was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:27 a.m., Mara L. Hayford, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on two warrants during a traffic stop on Hospital and Stone streets.

