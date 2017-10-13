Author and historian Jason Libby will present an illustrated talk about how World War I impacted families and those serving in the front and at home at the Jefferson Historical Society meeting. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Jefferson Fire and Rescue Station, 204 Waldoboro Road.

Libby recently co-authored a book about Maine and WWI with another historian Earle Shettleworth. He will share stories of many of the 48 local men and women

Contributed photo Adin Turner of Jefferson was one of 48 local service people who served during World War I. Author Jason Libby will talk about those from Jefferson with connections to the war at the Jefferson Historical Society meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Turner served in France. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.

