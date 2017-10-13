Author and historian Jason Libby will present an illustrated talk about how World War I impacted families and those serving in the front and at home at the Jefferson Historical Society meeting. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Jefferson Fire and Rescue Station, 204 Waldoboro Road.
Libby recently co-authored a book about Maine and WWI with another historian Earle Shettleworth. He will share stories of many of the 48 local men and women
For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.