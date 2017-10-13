A Madison truck driver was charged with operating under the influence Thursday night after he crashed his flatbed truck in a ditch and snapped a Madison Electric utility pole, according to police.

Norman Seeley, 55, also was charged with operating after suspension and possession of narcotics.

A Ford F-350 flatbed truck rests in a ditch Thursday night in Madison after it crashed. The driver was charged with operating under the influence.

He was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The truck, owned by Seeley’s employer, Dependable Fence Co., of Somerville, Massachusetts, was damaged heavily, according to James Ross, chief deputy at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross said the Somerset County Communications Center received a report of a Ford F-350 flatbed truck being driven erratically about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, traveling east on Main Street in Madison. The caller said the truck was swerving so much that it was impossible to read the license plate number.

Deputy Lucas Libby found the truck in a ditch near Tower Road and White School House Road, also known as Route 148. Seeley was still seated in the driver’s seat. Libby helped Seeley from the vehicle and called for A&M Ambulance.

Libby was assisted at the scene by Cpl. Ritchie Putnam and Deputy Toby Blodgett, as well as members of the Madison Fire Department. Madison Electric also arrived to replace the broken utility pole.

