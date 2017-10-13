READFIELD — Sophomore quarterback Skyler Boucher ran for four touchdowns, passed for another and rushed five two-point conversions to lead Maranacook to a 40-24 win over Sacopee Valley in a Class E game Friday night.

The Black Bears are 6-2 in Class E play, including a forfeit next week against Traip Academy and will have an additional week off before the playoffs. Sacopee Valley is 2-5.

Maranacook spotted the Hawks two touchdowns after turning the ball over on its first two possessions but got untracked in the second quarter as Boucher scored twice and rushed both conversions to give his team a 16-12 lead at the half.

“I understand the position more this year,” Boucher said. “Last year was my first year at the position. Having a new coach, a new offense makes a difference.”

The Bears went ahead 24-12 late in the third quarter when Boucher hit Joey Dupont with a 10-yard scoring pass. The drive was highlighted by Dakota DeMott’s 62-yard run off tackle. The Hawks bounced back with a 65-yard pass from Brandon Capano to Isaac Stocks on the next play to cut the lead to 24-16.

The Bears scored twice in the fourth quarter. Garit Laliberte set up the next score with a 28-yard pass from Boucher in which he wrestled the ball away from a defender. He and Dupont caught passes of 13 and 15 yards to set up Boucher’s final score.

“It was a great game,” Maranacook coach Walter Polkey “We have a lot of young kids on this team. They’re still learning how to win.”

