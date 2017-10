IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 5:45 p.m., theft was reported on River Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Salisbury Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

3:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pishon Ferry Road.

3:48 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing led to an arrest on Hinckley Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:05 p.m., a scam was reported on Main Street.

7:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:21 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Rosewood Drive.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 2:01 p.m., a scam was reported on Connell Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 6:58 a.m., vandalism was reported on Oak Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:18 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.

3:34 p.m., a call about a fire was taken on Birch Meadows.

4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Everett Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rossignol Avenue.

9:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chandler Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Waterville Road.

11:48 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

2:52 p.m., a scam was reported on Family Circle.

10:01 p.m., an odor investigation was conducted on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:15 a.m., theft was reported on Grove Street.

7:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Albert S. Hall School.

9:36 a.m., theft was reported at T&B’s Outback Tavern on Jefferson Street.

11:39 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Nelson Street.

2:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Grove Street.

4:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.

5:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Hillside Avenue.

6 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

7:07 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Colby Street.

7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Hammond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:56 p.m., fraud was reported on Hemlock Street.

4:47 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:46 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

Friday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Verti Drive.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:48 p.m., Anthony Smith, 37, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Austin Clark, 25, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Friday, Fred Chapman, 49, Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:52 a.m., William J. Halley, 45, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:12 p.m., Jason Bryant Abbott, 42, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:38 a.m., Debra Anne Chessa, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with a prior offense.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 1:02 p.m., Devon L. Meservie, 23, of Canaan, was summoned on a charge of driving to endanger.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., Judy Begin, 52, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:46 p.m., Nicholas Chauvin, 37, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of theft.

