NEW LONDON, N.H. – An 85-year-old New Hampshire doctor who has practiced medicine for more than 30 years is now in danger of losing her practice.

The state Board of Medicine is threatening the closure over Anna Konopka’s record keeping and medical practices at her New London office. WMUR-TV reports Konopka does not use a computer at her practice and therefore doesn’t participate in a state-regulated prescription drug monitoring program.

Konopka says she is fighting the decision in hopes keeping her nearly 300 patients. Her doors are supposed to close Friday if she does not receive a court injunction.

The doctor says she has written to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in hopes of getting help.

