Readfield history walkers can tour Camp Kirkwold on Lovejoy Pond between 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 27, on 177 North Wayne Road.

Walkers should park near the Kirkwold entrance, along the North Wayne Road, or on the access road to the camp by 10 a.m. then walk into the campground together from there. A walking stick and sturdy shoes are recommended.

Dale Potter-Clark, co-author of “Summer Resorts and Kids’ Camps on Four Lakes in Central Maine,” plans to read from the chapter pertaining to Kirkwold.

Kirkwold has been a Girl Scout camp since 1952. It was founded as Camp Abenaki in 1919 by Dr. Emma Greene Wood, an osteopathic physician from New Jersey. She sold it to Marjorie Kirk of New York in 1927, who renamed it Camp Merrywold, meaning “happy world.” Kirk eventually donated it to the Girl Scout Council of Maine and it was renamed Kirkwold in Marjorie Kirk’s honor.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 441-9184.

