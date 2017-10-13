AUGUSTA — A Waterville man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge in which he hit a woman with a metal baseball bat.

Tyheen Shakee Walker, 33, formerly of New York, was ordered to serve an initial five months of that sentence, with the remainder suspended while he spends three years on probation.

At Thursday’s hearing at the Capital Judicial Center, a charge of terrorizing was dismissed in exchange for the plea.

The attack occurred Aug. 9 in Waterville when the woman stepped in between Walker and her boyfriend.

The victim told police she didn’t think Walker, a neighbor, would hurt a woman.

According to an affidavit by Waterville police Officer Tristan Russell, Walker and his girlfriend went to the home of Jamie Gray to look for his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter. The girl had been there but left. Gray then told her boyfriend, who was outside, that the girl was missing.

The affidavit said Walker became upset with Gray “for yelling his business through the apartment complex and threatened to assault her.”

Gray and her boyfriend went to talk to Walker and his girlfriend, according to the affidavit, and Walker “had a silver, blue and black baseball bat in his hands.”

The affidavit says Walker swung the bat three times, hitting Gray in the left side and lower back before her boyfriend pulled her back into the apartment.

Conditions of probation prohibit Walker from having contact with Gray.

In a separate hearing also held Thursday, Andrew Michael Bartmann, 34, who is listed as a transient, was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to criminal mischief in connection with a car fire in the parking lot of Super Shoes, just off Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

Bartmann, who was born in Iowa, and a co-defendant were accused of driving a vehicle — possibly stolen from a woman in Oregon — and setting it ablaze Aug. 2. The fire was reported shortly after midnight.

No one was injured in the blaze.

In exchange for Bartmann’s plea to criminal mischief, a charge of arson was dismissed.

Also Thursday at the Capital Judicial Center, Brandon R. Darveau was sentenced to eight years in prison for unlawful drug trafficking. He was ordered to serve an initial two years up front and the remainder was suspended while he spends three years on probation.

He also agreed to the forfeiture of $7,802, which will go to the city of Augusta because of the Augusta Police Department’s “substantial” contribution to the investigation, according to the court file.

An affidavit by an Augusta Police Department detective says police were called to a residence at 51 School St. to assist with a probation check of another resident.

During an initial search of the residence, officers found syringes in a bedroom and a spoon with residue on it in the bathroom.

Darveau consented to a search of his room, property and person, according to the affidavit. A detective searchied his room and found a backpack on the bed containing a large amount of money. Darveau told the officers the money was his and was a payment from his father for shoveling and plowing snow.

A police dog assisted with the remainder of the search and located a clear plastic bag in the couch that contained a powder that tested positive for heroin. Darveau admitted the heroin was his, the affidavit stated.

In exchange for the plea, a charge of aggravated trafficking in heroin was dismissed.

