Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Rosemarie Goodwin and Jean Bird, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, Nancy Lenfest and Dennis Purington, and Sue Kaluzynski and Donna Bartlett.

Winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami, and Diane Bishop and Patricia Damon, Priscilla and Ron Atwood tied with David Offer and Jan Arey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Diane Bishop placed first, Peggy Thompson and Anita Mathieu placed second, Carroll and Audrey Hardng placed third, and Rosie Rodgers and Cary Slocum placed fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Sally Foster placed first, Sue Finn placed second and Peggy Barrett, third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Tom Gillette placed first, Dianne Grant placed second and Sally Foster placed third.

Game day bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt placed first, Lee Duff and Lee Lenfest placed second, Barbara Haynes and Francis Roy tied with Gerald Michaud Gabrielle Rice for third place, Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson placed fourth, and Louie Violette and Betty Perry placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

