SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lindsey Greenleaf, of Gardiner, was inducted into Western New England University’s chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society on Aug. 25, during the University’s Convocation ceremony.

Greenleaf is majoring in electrical engineering.

Founded in 1924, Alpha Lambda Delta is a national honor society for first-year students that encourages and recognizes superior academic achievement. Alpha Lambda Delta seeks to promote intelligent living, a continued high standard of learning, and encourages students to recognize and develop meaningful goals for their roles in society. Members pledge to use their education to benefit the community, the college, the nation, and the world. Acceptance is based on attaining a minimum grade point average of 3.50 in their first semester of study or a 3.50 cumulative average at the end of the first year.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.