READFIELD — The history of the Dr. Samuel Currier family and their home at Readfield Corner will be the topic of a presentation by Dale Potter-Clark scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Maranacook High School.

The $12.50 registration fee will help establish a “Museum in the Streets in Readfield. To register, call MACE at 685-4923, ext. 1065, or visit maranacook.maineadulted.org.

The Dr. Samuel Currier home at Readfield Corner, and some of his family members during the Civil War era. The Currier family owned this house from 1800 until 1945 when it was donated to the town of Readfield. Today it houses the Readfield Community Library. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.