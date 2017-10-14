AUGUSTA

Friday at 10:12 a.m., an unidentified person was charged following a report of a disturbance or disorderly conduct from a caller on Noyes Court.

10:32 a.m., one person was summoned following a report of a theft from a Bangor Street caller.

11:08 a.m., a Noyes Court caller reported a disturbance.

12:31 p.m., a Bangor Street caller reported theft.

1:53 p.m., a report of forgery was handled at the Police Department.

2:23 p.m., a New England Road caller reported theft.

5:51 p.m., a Mill Street caller reported a protection order violation.

6:06 p.m., an unspecified offense was reported by an Edison Drive caller.

6:07 p.m., a Hospital Street caller reported a disturbance.

11:35 p.m., a caller from Edison Drive reported suspicious activity.

Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a Water Street caller reported a disturbance or disorderly conduct.

2:23 a.m., a Winthrop Street caller reported a burglary.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 2:38 p.m., a Town Farm Road caller reported theft.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 7:39 p.m., Nicole A. Taylor, 41, of Farmingdale, was arrested on Edison Drive on a warrant from Sagadahoc County. The arrest followed a report of criminal trespassing.

7:50 p.m., Kenneth Cordwell, 43, of Augusta was arrested on Green Street following a report of a domestic disturbance. He was charged with domestic violence assault and cruelty to animals.

Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Joshua T. Bennett, 31, of Union, was arrested on a warrant as well as on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime. The arrest occurred on Western Avenue following a report of a disturbance or disorderly conduct.

