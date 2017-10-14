WINTHROP — Local farmer and award-winning writer Craig Hickman will be the featured speaker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the King Event Room of the Charles M. Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St.

“All About Food” will be the focus of the free talks, Hickman also will discuss why he became a farmer, why he loves to feed people, and what food sovereignty means to him. His biographical talk also will reflect on growing up an adopted son in Wisconsin, discovering his roots, and serving in the Maine legislature.

Craig Hickman of Winthrop will give a talk "All About Food" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Bailey Public Library. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Hickman received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, and is the recipient of the Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Grant, the James Baldwin Award for Cultural Achievement, and the Gertrude Johnson Williams Literary Award.

Hickman operates the historic 25-acre Annabessacook Farm, a bed and breakfast and sustainable farm that raises and sells organic produce, dairy and livestock. Originally from Milwaukee, Hickman moved to New England in 1986.

The Winthrop Lakes Region Forum is made possible by support from the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

For more information, call the library at 377-8673.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.