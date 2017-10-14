BOSTON — Austin Moore, of Gardiner, graduated Aug. 20 during Wentworth Institute of Technology’s summer commencement.

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and science.

Wentworth has some 17 bachelor’s degree programs in areas such as architecture; construction management; mechanical, biomedical and civil engineering; and computer science. It offers master’s degrees in applied computer science, architecture, civil engineering, construction management, facility management, and technology management.

