IN ATHENS, Friday at 3:56 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 6:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Manchester Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 5:59 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Neck Road.

IN BURNHAM, Friday at 12:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

12:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:20 p.m., a caller from Hill Road reported receiving a bad check.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 5:25 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Interstate 95’s southbound lanes.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Crane Drive.

7:07 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on Robinson Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:29 a.m., a road hazard was reported at Claybrook and Warren Hill roads.

11:27 a.m., a fire service call was requested on Warren Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 6:54 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported someone was missing.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Forest Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:07 p.m., a burglary was reported on Preble Avenue.

6:59 p.m., fireworks were reported on Park Street.

Saturday at 7:12 a.m., a burglary was reported on Boardman Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Oak Hill Road.

2:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

5:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Clark Street.

7:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Tarbell Hill Road.

Saturday at 7:39 a.m., vandalism was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

IN PLYMOUTH, Friday at 11:12 p.m., a fire and smoke investigation was reported on Lower Detroit Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:07 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:58 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Madison Avenue.

9:48 a.m., threatening was reported on Court Street.

11 a.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

2:01 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

3:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

4:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

5:14 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Heselton Street.

7:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:23 p.m., loud noise was reported on McClellan Street.

11:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Saturday at 2:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 1:03 p.m., threatening was reported on French Hill Road.

IN STRONG, Friday at 7:35 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 9:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:41 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Save-A-Lot on The Concourse.

12:19 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Toward Street.

1:32 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Winter Street.

1:37 p.m., a theft was reported at Jin Yuan Restaurant on Temple Street.

1:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Grove Street.

3:21 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Village Green Road.

3:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Your Second Hand Store on Water Street.

4:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Grove Street.

8:22 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:31 p.m., a caller from The Home Depot on Waterville Commons Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:28 p.m., a noise was reported on Kelsey Street.

9:55 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

11:43 p.m., a caller from Cancun restaurant on Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:45 p.m., a caller from Wilson Street reported someone was missing.

IN WILTON, Friday at 11:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Munson Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, no time given, Kelly Sabin, 49, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension.

Christopher Tracy, 24, of Industry, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Robert Hunter, 48, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release and trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Joshua Hine, 24, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release.

Saturday, no time given, Victor Banville, 35, of Livermore, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

Nicholas Purdy, 23, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Daniel Migdelany, 51, of Jefferson, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:51 p.m., David Anthony Bowring, 27, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with probation violation.

7:50 p.m., Jonathan Adam Chartier, 34, listed as transient, was arrested on a warrant.

11:37 p.m., Derek Richard Lindsay, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:53 a.m., Edward J. Giguere, 33, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

Saturday at 1:01 a.m., Kelly M. Goards, 34, of Fairfield, was summoned and charged with violating condition of release.

