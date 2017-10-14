A New York man was arrested for multiple counts of aggravated forgery and other charges after making nearly $20,000 in fraudulent withdrawals from TD Bank branches in greater Portland Thursday, police said.

Darryl Morgan, 49, of the Bronx, New York, was arrested as he was leaving the Windham TD Bank branch at 756 Roosevelt Trail after making fraudulent withdrawals at bank branches at on Allen Ave. and Forest Ave. in Portland, Main St. in Gorham and Ossipee Trail in Standish, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said bank employees at the Standish branch reported that Morgan had entered the bank and claimed to be a specific account holder. They said he produced a photo ID containing the account holder’s name and personal identifying information of the actual account holder. The man withdrew $4,700 from the account and left. Standish branch employees were then alerted by TD Bank’s fraud division that Morgan, who is black, was not the actual account holder, who is white. The bank fraud division determined that Morgan had also made similar withdrawals using other account holders’ information at other area branches within the past four hours. When Morgan tried to withdraw money from the Windham branch, employees reported to Windham police that a man matching Morgan’s description was at their location.

He was arrested before he could complete another withdrawal.

Morgan was taken to Cumberland County Jail where he was charged with multiple counts of aggravated forgery, theft by deception, misuse of identification, and failure to provide a correct name and date of birth to police. Bail was set at $150,000 and he was scheduled to be arraigned at Portland Unified Court Friday.

Police said they are investigating whether Morgan is connected to any other fraud incidents in New England.

None of the victim bank account holders are Maine residents.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

