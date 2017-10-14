A free shredding event for Vassalboro residents and businesses will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28, at the China Town Garage, 211 Alder Park Road, in China.
All shredding is done on site.
For more information, email [email protected].
