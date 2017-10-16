SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has become the first state to ban the sale of animals from puppy mills.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that he has signed a law requiring pet stores to work with animal shelters or rescue operations if they want to sell dogs, cats or rabbits. It still allows private breeders to sell animals directly.

Thirty-six cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, already have similar bans on mass breeding operations.

Supporters said the state measure, AB485, ensures better treatment of animals.

The pet store industry said it removes important consumer protections.

Brown did not comment on his decision.

