Madison Area Memorial High School will conduct a Community Service Day on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Senior citizens in Madison who need help with fall raking should call the high school at 696-3395.
Senior citizens who need help with raking should call the high school.
Madison Area Memorial High School will conduct a Community Service Day on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Senior citizens in Madison who need help with fall raking should call the high school at 696-3395.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.