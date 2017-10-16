Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a 20 hour facilitator training for its grieving children’s program, Hope’s Place. Training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays starting Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 13.

Those who complete the training are prepared to co-facilitate a peer grief support group for children, teens, their parents or guardians.

The mission of the program is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups, which nurture and encourage safe expression of grief and loss. Hope’s Place honors each person’s individuality and their process towards discovery of resiliency and emotional well-being.

The training will be taught by the staff and volunteers at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area’s community Center, 304 Main St., in Waterville.

There will be a $30 processing fee for materials.

For more information, call Bereavement/Youth Services Coordinator Jillian Roy at 873-3615, [email protected] or visit www.hvwa.org.

