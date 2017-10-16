JACKMAN — Forest Hills Consolidated School 5210 Let’s Go! Program and Farmer Joe received awards during the Somerset Public Health annual meeting and celebration dinner in September.

The awards recognized the hard work, commitment and collaborative effort from the school’s kitchen, gym and sustainable agriculture group, along with staff, students and community support. Each of these groups have helped create a healthier environment at Forest Hills and in the community, according to a news release from Thad LaCasse, Forest hills Consolidated School principal.

“Being recognized and awarded by Dr. Tory and the 5210 Let’s Go! Foundation as a Gold Level Status is a true reflection of all the hard work given by everyone. This is truly something to be proud of by students, staff and community members,” Farmer Joe said according to the release. “This is our version of the Gold Ball in the healthy eating/living environment.”

The second award, the Roger A. Renfrew Award, was given to Farmer Joe for being a “Public Health Champion.” Somerset Public Health recognized Farmer Joe for being a driving force behind the Farm to School, community and school gardening movement in Somerset County and beyond.

