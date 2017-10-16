The price of gasoline is down a few cents in the northern New England states.

GasBuddy‘s daily survey of more than 1,200 gas outlets in Maine says prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $2.42 per gallon on Sunday. The price in Vermont slipped 4.3 cents to $2.54 per gallon. New Hampshire’s price fell 3.6 cents to $2.49 per gallon.

The national average has also been falling over the last month. It’s 16.2 cents per gallon less than last month, but also 22.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says gas prices have fallen for five straight weeks. He says inventories are in the midst of a slow recovery at the end of hurricane season.

