OAKLAND — Christian Alley scored a goal and Chase Warren had the assist as the Messalonskee boys soccer team rallied for a 1-1 draw with Oxford Hills in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Monday.

The Eagles moved to 5-6-3.

Will Dieterich scored for Oxford Hills (2-10-2).

HALL-DALE 8, CARRABEC 1: Tyler Nadeau scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Vally Conference victory in North Anson.

Beaux Vachon, Alec Byron, Ian Stebbins and Akira Warren also scored for Hall-Dale (12-1-1). Jacob Atwood scored for Carrabec (7-7-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

MESSALONSKEE 4, OXFORD HILLS 1: Brianne Benecke scored a pair of goals to help lead the Eagles (9-1-4) to the KVAC A victory in Oxford Hills.

Lydia Bradfield and Elena Guarino had the other goals, while Lauren Pickett had two assists and Caitlin Parks added another. Hannah DelGiudice made nine saves for Messalonskee.

Olivia Swift scored for the Vikings (8-6), while Jillian Douglass made 15 saves.

CAMDEN HILLS 7, SKOWHEGAN 0: Kristina Kelley’s three goals lifted the Windjammers (13-0-1) to the KVAC Class A victory in Rockport.

Ella Pierce and Eliza Roy had two goals each for Camden Hills, and Alexandra Southworth made four saves.

Amber Merry stopped nine shots for the Indians (3-11-0).

GREENVILLE 5, VALLEY 0: Shelby Cowin scored twice to lift the Lakers to the East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Cowin, Jessica Cobb and Tanya Spaulding scored first-half goals for Greenville (10-3-1), while Cowin and Aleya Pelletier had tallies in the second.

The Cavaliers fell to 0-14.

