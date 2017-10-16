The Hubbard Free Library is expanding its Board of Trustees to support and foster its work going forward.

The board is looking for people with specific expertise to contribute to benefit the library in areas such as fundraising, grant writing and administration, program development and delivery, accounting, banking, investing, legal knowledge, and who are representative of the diverse Hallowell community.

Board members are volunteers who serve three-year terms. A trustee participates in a monthly board meeting and on one or more standing committees that meet monthly. Trustees have a strong interest and serious commitment to the library’s mission and in its continued operation and growth.

Those interested in joining the Board of Trustees are asked to send a brief note with contact information describing interests, experience and specific expertise to the Board to Mary Lou Dyer, president, Board of Trustees of the Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St., Hallowell, ME 04347 or email [email protected]. Please respond not later than Saturday, Oct. 28.

The library was established and has been sustained over the years since 1880 through the generosity of thousands of Hallowell citizens who understood that a democracy thrives only when citizens have access to knowledge about their city, their state, their country, and the world.

The Hubbard is the oldest library building in Maine still serving its original function. The Hubbard was and is a community center and community builder that connects people to ideas, people to other people, and people to the wider community.

The Hubbard fosters the creation of knowledge and is a place of social engagement and learning. Everyone in Hallowell has a story about the role the Hubbard plays in their lives.

